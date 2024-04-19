Regions

23:26 19.04.2024

Procedure for importing humanitarian aid for the needs of municipalities and its use should be simplified - Mayor of Trostyanets

The procedure for importing humanitarian aid for the needs of municipalities should be simplified, communal enterprises should have the right to use it in their statutory activities.

This opinion was expressed by Trostyanets mayor Yuriy Bova in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"The aid that comes to utility companies (equipment for energy systems and water utilities, buses, fire trucks, etc...), according to the regulations, should not be used for commercial purposes. But every utility is a commercial utility. That is, de jure, they are in violation of the law if they accept humanitarian aid. Therefore, the law on humanitarian aid should be urgently, immediately amended to allow the physical acceptance of this property," Bova said on the sidelines of the International Summit of Mayors in Chisinau.

He added that now such humanitarian aid is idle, as the same transportation can be operated only as free of charge.

"On our (mayors' - IF-U) initiative, a draft law No. 11165 has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada, which will allow the use of humanitarian aid for the purposes of statutory activity by municipal institutions and communal enterprises that provide educational services, health services, passenger transportation, household waste management, centralized water supply and centralized drainage. I hope that the changes will be adopted as soon as possible, because so far the situation when we cannot use the equipment and technologies received from partners is a complete absurdity," Bova said.

12:34 27.03.2024
Starting from April 1st, humanitarian aid can only be imported through automated system

17:11 24.02.2024
Handing over of the 16th consignment of humanitarian aid from India to Ukraine

13:25 21.01.2024
Handing over of 15th  consignment of humanitarian aid from India to Ukraine

13:46 14.11.2023
EC allocates additional EUR 110 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

17:26 07.11.2023
UN asking to allocate $435 mln for humanitarian aid to Ukraine

16:20 11.10.2023
Norway to allocate additional $18.5 mln for humanitarian mine action in Ukraine

11:25 27.09.2023
Norway to allocate about $92 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine before winter

16:20 21.09.2023
ZDOROVI agency transfers humanitarian aid to hospitals in 49 settlements of Ukraine in Aug

13:23 19.09.2023
As result of drone attack on Lviv, 15 humanitarian aid trucks destroyed, incl from Vatican

09:13 30.08.2023
U.S. humanitarian aid to Ukrainians exceeds $2.6 bln – Department of State

