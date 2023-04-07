Ukraine needs state program for development of winemaking - Ricardo Nunez

Kyiv April 6 INTERFAX-UKRAINE - Ukraine needs a state program of winemaking development to bring the industry to a new level of development after the war, said Ricardo Núñez, hereditary winemaker and owner of the Vinos de La Luz winemaking company, at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine.

"In February 2022 the dynamic development of the wine industry in Ukraine was suspended. A lot of Ukrainians including engaged in winemaking left their homes. But they will return with the knowledge and experience gained outside the country. They must be prepared for new opportunities", the winemaker said.

Ricardo Nunez presented the novelty of the season - a red dry wine Big Wines big Art, which was produced from the grapes of the Odessa black vintage 2020 grown in the Rhenia district of the Odessa region. The first batch of 1,000 bottles was produced at the facility in the Kyiv region.

The artist Ivan Marchuk was involved in the work on the new Ukrainian wine and provided his painting "Awakening" for the project, which could symbolize the revival of Ukrainian winemaking after the war, said Ricardo Nuñez.

Talking about the future recovery of the industry the winemaker reminded that development always begins with the emergence of many small producers who become the basis for the emergence of large enterprises. However, the true development of the industry can be achieved if Ukrainians start to drink Ukrainian wine.

"I am the first investor in the winegrowing and winemaking industry in Ukraine during the war. I am working on the production of wine now. My task is to teach Ukrainians to drink their own wine. Then the country will have a big and great industry," he said.

Vinos de La Luz Group has wineries in the Old and New World wine regions, in particular in Spain, Italy, Argentina and the USA, where it produces wines under the Vinos de La Luz brand.