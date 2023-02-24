Press Conferences

13:27 24.02.2023

Ukrainian-Polish art project "War through prism of art" presented in Kyiv

Kyiv. February 23. (Interfax-Ukraine) - On February 23, the Ukrainian-Polish art project "War through the Prism of Art" was presented in Kiev at the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

Art plays an important role in highlighting the horrors of the war and in overcoming its consequences, so the presentation of Ukrainian works in the European scientific and cultural space is very important, said Professor of Kyiv National University of Construction and Architecture, Honorary Restorer of Ukraine Yulia Ivashko.

"In March, a conference will be held at the University of Lodz where the role of the artist and art in covering the war in Ukraine and its post-war reconstruction will be discussed. In addition, exhibitions of works by Ukrainian photographer and defender Sergey Belinsky have already been held in the Czech Opava and Ostrava, and in the near future an exhibition will open in Polish Poznan," Iwashko said at a press conference in the Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Thursday.

According to her, the tragedy of the war in Ukraine forced everyone to reconsider their system of values. 

"Now we Ukrainians are changing the world, and in such projects it is very important to feel a sense of elbow of our European friends, so to speak," she stressed.

In turn, Aneta Pawlowska, a habilitated doctor of art history and professor at the University of Łódź, reported that several European universities, including the University of Santiago de Compostela (Spain) and other institutions of higher education have already become interested in the project.

"In Łódź, the exhibition is held under the patronage of Elżbieta Żondzińska, rector of the university, and Tomasz Bogiński, head of the voivodeship. Due to the interest of visitors, the terms of the exhibition are constantly being extended," she noted.

Head of the press service of the 28th separate mechanized brigade of the AFU named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign Sergey Bilinsky, who is the author of the works presented at the exhibition, thanked Polish colleagues for their support and stressed that the art project was started since the first days of the war and gradually became not only artistic, but also scientific.

"This is not only an exhibition of photographic works, but also a record of the devastation in the south of our country. In addition to the photo exhibition itself, we have already published two books with photos, descriptions and stories," said S. Bilinsky.

According to Anastasia Urakina, an architect and young scholar, a graduate student at the Kyiv National University of Construction and Architecture, war and the risks associated with it can lead to various psychological traumas, such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, and others. That is why the art project "War through the prism of art" together with the Kyiv think tank "Experts Club" are conducting a course of psychological rehabilitation and art therapy for people of all walks of life - children, disabled people, the elderly and others. 

"The groups will be led by professional psychologists and artists, and the classes will be held at the Kyiv-based think tank Experts Club. There will also be art therapy classes and exhibitions of works by Ukrainian artists," emphasized Urakina.

Tags: #experts_club #knuba #art_therapy #art #urakina #ivashko #pavlovska #bilinsky #university_of_lodz

