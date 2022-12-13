Map of Ukraine Recovery adds data on 9,800 destroyed objects, more than 1,000 already being rebuilt

KYIV. Dec 13 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The Map of Ukraine Recovery Project has added data on 9,800 objects destroyed due to the Russian invasion, while the restoration process has already begun on 1,000 of them, Head of the Map of Ukraine Recovery Project, Chairman of the Board of NGO Anti-Corruption Headquarters Serhiy Mytkalyk has said.

"We have collected information on more than 160,000 destroyed objects. These are schools, kindergartens, hospitals, residential buildings, strategic facilities, social infrastructure and military facilities. On the map, we are trying to accumulate information specifically about housing facilities," he said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

According to Mytkalyk, Map of Recovery is based on the online tool Map of Destruction launched in June. Thus, more than 9,000 objects have already been mapped, of which more than 1,000 are in the process of recovery. Mytkalyk said that over UAH 1 billion has already been spent on restoration work, of which about UAH 500 million has been spent in Kyiv alone. In total, more than 6,000 facilities have already been restored in Ukraine. Most of them are social infrastructure facilities.

According to the project manager, not only destroyed and restored objects are marked on the map, but also companies involved in their restoration, as well as the amount of money spent on the work. In addition, the platform has a possibility to donate funds for the restoration of specific objects.

"Our goal is to show those companies and organizations that are engaged in restoration. To show the forces and resources that they have invested, and how effectively," he said.

The project is implemented with the support of the International Renaissance Foundation (IRF).

https://reukraine.shtab.net/