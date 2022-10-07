Electronic service e-Cherha for truck drivers to be launched in test mode late Oct

The free e-Cherha (Queue) service, which will allow truck drivers to arrive at the checkpoint just before passing through control, will work in test mode at the end of October, Deputy Chairman of the State Service of Ukraine for Transport Safety Mykyta Lahunin said at a joint press conference at Interfax-Ukraine.

"The system will automatically, without human intervention, distribute applicants into two streams – a priority queue and a general one. In particular, carriers of perishable goods will have the right of priority. The e-Cherha system will distinguish what goods the carrier transports according to data from customs declaration, information about which will need to be entered when registering in the queue. For any other goods, there will be no priorities provided for by the current regulatory framework," Lahunin said.

Among the advantages of the e-Cherha project for the state, the representative of the State Service for Transport Safety named the ability to quickly monitor and analyze traffic flows on certain sections of the routes leading to the border.

In addition, this service will help combat corruption risks due to the transparency of the system and the elimination of the influence of the human factor on the advancement of individual vehicles in the queue, he said.

"The introduction of e-Cherha will help optimize business processes through a convenient mechanism for online recording and monitoring the progress of the queue to cross the border, minimizing the physical downtime of the truck directly in the live queue at the border. This, in turn, will reduce the cost of transportation services, because the downtime of the truck before the border will decrease," Lahunin said.

The e-Cherha project is being implemented by the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine jointly with the State Service of Ukraine for Transport Safety and in cooperation with the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, the State Customs and Border Guard Services of Ukraine with the support of the USAID/UK aid funded Transparency and Accountability in Public Administration and Services (TAPAS) project.