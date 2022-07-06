Book 'Poetry without cover' with poems written in first month of Russia's full-scale invasion presented in Kyiv

The book "Poetry without cover" with poems written by their authors during the first month of the full-scale invasion of Russia into the territory of Ukraine was presented in Kyiv.

"This book is special for several reasons. It is a chronicle of our confrontation, our inflexibility. This edition saw the world in early June by the 'Discursus' publishing house. This book contains a poetic fixation of the first month of a full-scale war: these are more than 200 fixations from contemporary Ukrainian authors... Among them are very different poets: different in age (for example, the youngest is a little over 20, and the oldest is over 80), these are poems of both civil and military ones, those who were forced to leave their home, and those who made it as a refuge for others, these are the poems of those whose cities were occupied, and those who, from the first day of the war, became a volunteer, joined the territorial defense or the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the author of the idea of ​​the book, its compiler, one of the authors, head of Kirovograd regional organization of the National Writers' Union of Ukraine Nadia Harmaziy said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

She said it was no coincidence that the idea to create this anthology arose precisely in the center of Ukraine – in the city of Kropyvnytsky, because during the full-scale invasion of Russian troops it became for many Ukrainians a refuge between east and west. According to Harmaziy, the book contains poems by poets from different cities, in particular, from Bucha, Irpin, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Lviv, Mykolaiv and Kherson. At the same time, she clarified that the collection included the texts of those "who were made poets by a full-scale war," and people published them on social media pages.

The compiler also said "Poetry without cover" is perhaps one of the few book projects with an important socio-cultural goal: the authors and publishers will donate 25% of the sale of each copy to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine. She also said that about 200 books have already been sold.

The cover of the book features missiles that are trying to destroy its title. As its designer and one of the authors, Irena Yanytska, explained, this image should show that despite the shells that fall on Ukrainian cities, the pain and destruction that "this Russian evil spirits bring," we can still survive.

"In addition, this book contains a collage collected from newspapers that were just published in March, in these first weeks. Not everyone has the opportunity to read these newspapers, but I wanted to save these fragments of phrases, these moments so that people can feel and remember them," Yanytska said.