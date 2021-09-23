Five parties pass to Rada - Social Monitoring opinion poll

KYIV. Sept 23 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The parties Servant of the People, European Solidarity, Opposition Platform - For Life, Batkivschyna and Strength and Honor would have overcome the five percent entry barrier in the elections to the Verkhovna Rada if they took place next Sunday, the results of an all-Ukrainian public opinion poll conducted by the Social Monitoring Center on September 11-19 say.

Some 24.7% of those who are going to vote and have made their choice would vote for Servant of the People, 17.1% for European Solidarity, 15.9% for the Opposition Platform - For Life party, for the All-Ukrainian association Batkivschyna - 11.2%, and for the Strength and Honor party - 5.8%.

In addition, Groysman's Ukrainian Strategy retains high chances of getting into parliament, for which 4.8% of the respondents are ready to vote, which is within the statistical error of the passing barrier.

The rest of the parties, according to the results of the poll, would not have overcome the threshold and would have collected less than 3% each. In particular, 2.7% of those who decided to vote, would vote for the Radical Party of Oleh Liashko, 2.4% for the All-Ukrainian Association Svoboda, 2.1% for the Civil Position party, 1.6% - for the Holos, 1.3% - For Maybutnie (For the Future), and for the Shariy party - 1.1%, for the rest - less than 1% for each.

Some 4.1% of respondents intend to spoil the bulletin.

Some 15.2% of the total number of respondents found it difficult to answer, and 14.1% said they did not intend to vote.

In the course of the study, 3,010 respondents aged 18 and over were interviewed by the method of individual interviews at the place of residence of respondents in all government-controlled regions of Ukraine. The standard deviation is 1.1-1.9.