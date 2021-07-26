Attorney speaks about psychological pressure on 'Holosiyisvsky shooter' in pretrial detention facility

KYIV. July 26 (Interfax-Ukraine) – An attorney-at-law says that psychological pressure is being carried out in Kyiv pretrial detention facility on Ivan Martyniuk, who on July 7 wounded a policeman and two civilians in Holosiyivsky district of Kyiv.

"Every other day I visit Kyiv pretrial detention facility, it is with Ivan Martyniuk, every five days I submit an attorney's inquiries about his state of health. I personally check his external data, that is, whether he has been inflicted with any physical injuries. To date, he looks very good, smiles, holds on. But attempts, the defense side emphasizes, psychological pressure in Kyiv pretrial detention facility took place," attorney Tetiana Okhrymchuk said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

She said the defense side reacted to these attempts.

As reported, on July 7, at about 11:00, a resident of an apartment in a house on Holosiyivsky Avenue through a closed door fired shots from a hunting rifle towards law enforcement officers who arrived at the call, wounding one policeman, as well as two civilians standing nearby. At the same time, a patrolman received a gunshot wound to his left hand with multiple bone fractures, another victim received a gunshot wound to the head, neck, chest and abdomen, and another person received shrapnel injuries to the right shoulder joint.