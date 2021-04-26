Four political parties confidently enter Rada – UIF poll

KYIV. April 26 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The political parties Servant of the People, Opposition Platform - For Life, European Solidarity, and Batkivschyna have good chances of being re-elected to the Verkhovna Rada.

This is evidenced by the results of a sociological survey titled "How War and Coronavirus Affect Politicians' Ratings" conducted by the Ukrainian Institute for the Future (UIF) with the assistance of New Image Marketing Groups from April 9 to April 18 and presented at Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

According to the sociological survey, if the parliamentary elections were held next Sunday, 19% of respondents who decided to go to the polls would vote for the Servant of the People party, 18% for the Opposition Platform - For Life party, 16% for the European Solidarity party, 14% for the Batkivschyna party, and 6% for the Strength and Honor party.

The leaders in the anti-rating of the parties are Opposition Platform - For Life and European Solidarity. Accordingly, 22% and 20% of the respondents are not ready to vote for them. At the same time, 12% are not ready to vote in the parliamentary elections for the Servant of the People party.

The majority of citizens (72%) declare their desire to vote in the parliamentary elections. Another 23% have no such intention, and 5% could not answer.

Among those who do not intend to vote in the parliamentary elections, a third motivate this by the fact that they do not believe in the decisive role of their vote, and still one in five does not see trustworthy political forces.

The sociological survey was conducted by the "face-to-face" method using a structured interactive questionnaire. Audience included the population of Ukraine aged 18 and over in all regions, except for the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas. The sample was 2,400 respondents.

The error of the representativeness of the survey with a confidence level of 0.95 does not exceed 2.05%.