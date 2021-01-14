Press Conferences

17:25 14.01.2021

Epicenter K plans to invest over $1.2 bln in development of group in 2021-2022

2 min read

KYIV. Jan 14 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The Epicenter K Group of Companies plans to invest over $1.2 billion in its development over the next two years, in particular, plans to raise a loan from the Dutch bank ING, Director General of the group Petro Mykhailyshyn has said.

"At the end of last year, we invested $375 million, while creating 1,350 new jobs. In 2021-2022, we have planned $1.22 billion in investments, which is several times more than last year," Mykhailyshyn said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

"We hope and intend this year to make an unprecedented investment in the development of all segments of our company, all businesses, and this is construction activities, the agricultural sector, the production of ceramic tiles and other building materials, as well as the development of logistics fulfillment centers," Mykhailyshyn said, announcing the plans.

According to him, the investments will, in particular, be channeled to the purchase of Dutch equipment Vanderlande for the logistics center in Kalynivka (Kyiv region) and four fulfillment centers in the regions. He added that for this, the company intends to sign credit agreements with international banks.

"For this, international banks, together with state-run insurance companies, are ready to provide a loan on unprecedented terms within the framework of the export support program for these countries. We already have experience of such work," he said, adding that the company will cooperate with the Dutch bank ING and insurance company Atradius.

Mykhailyshyn said that the planned loans have an effective rate of up to 3% per annum for a period of seven to 10 years. However, according to the terms of the loan agreement, the company is required to raise its own funds up to 30% of the loan amount. At the same time, he said that quarantine restrictions prevent the company from making a profit.

Tags: #investment #plans #epicenter
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:29 14.01.2021
Epicenter K opposes severe quarantine restrictions for businesses, large shopping centers

Epicenter K opposes severe quarantine restrictions for businesses, large shopping centers

18:12 14.01.2021
Epicenter K opposes severe quarantine restrictions for businesses, large shopping centers

Epicenter K opposes severe quarantine restrictions for businesses, large shopping centers

17:53 14.01.2021
Epicenter K plans to invest over $1.2 bln in development of group in 2021-2022

Epicenter K plans to invest over $1.2 bln in development of group in 2021-2022

14:03 05.01.2021
Ukrtelecom connects 36 Epicenter trade centers to optical Internet in 2020

Ukrtelecom connects 36 Epicenter trade centers to optical Internet in 2020

17:25 24.12.2020
Krykliy invites Switzerland to join implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects in Ukraine

Krykliy invites Switzerland to join implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects in Ukraine

12:55 08.12.2020
Kernes plans to return to Kharkiv from Germany in December

Kernes plans to return to Kharkiv from Germany in December

16:50 18.11.2020
Govt approves 103 priority investment projects until 2023

Govt approves 103 priority investment projects until 2023

15:58 16.11.2020
Shmyhal: Agro-industrial complex, energy, infrastructure, IT most promising areas for investment in Ukraine

Shmyhal: Agro-industrial complex, energy, infrastructure, IT most promising areas for investment in Ukraine

14:43 09.11.2020
Lack of trust in judiciary is major obstacle to foreign investment in Ukraine- business survey

Lack of trust in judiciary is major obstacle to foreign investment in Ukraine- business survey

10:05 06.11.2020
Cabinet to present Strategy of economic development of Ukraine until 2030 - Shmyhal

Cabinet to present Strategy of economic development of Ukraine until 2030 - Shmyhal

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

Lekhim plans to register Sinovac vaccine against COVID-19 in Ukraine until Feb 5

State Statistics Service data on potato production overestimated by about two thirds – association

It is necessary to change prime minister to overcome economic crisis in Ukraine in 2021 – experts

Military conflict in Donbas leads to environmental disaster in region, Ukraine, but govt ignores problem – opinion

Law prohibits military to get into politics, but Kryvonos does it – NSDC dpty secretary

Presidential bill on territorial defense to be developed soon – Arestovych

Conclusions on occupational diseases of doctors from COVID-19 not completed in 69% of cases

Ukraine should legislatively define 'extremism' concept, develop state program, preventive measures – experts

RES generators to challenge regulator's decision to pay fee to Guaranteed Buyer to secure its participation in intl arbitration tribunal – experts

Number of investors in RES decide to go to intl arbitration if feed-in tariffs recognized unconstitutional - lawyer

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD