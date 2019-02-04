12:05 04.02.2019 More than half of Ukrainians not ready to take part in protests – poll

KYIV. Feb 4 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Less than 40% of Ukrainians are ready to participate in mass protests to defend their rights and interests, according to the results of a poll conducted by the Sociological Monitoring Center, the Yaremenko Ukrainian Institute of Social Research, Info Sapiens and the Rating Group Ukraine. Pollsters presenting the results of their survey at the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Monday said more than half (52%) of respondents said they would not take part in protests, while 37% said they would, if necessary. More people in Ukraine's western region (56%) said they would protest than in Donbas (25%). The poll was conducted from January 19 through January 30, 2019. Some 10,000 persons aged 18 and older were questioned in all regions of Ukraine, except occupied Crimea and occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The margin of error of the survey does not exceed 1%.