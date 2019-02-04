Zelensky, Tymoshenko, Poroshenko lead presidential candidate rating – poll

KYIV. Feb 4 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The most popular presidential candidates are showman Volodymyr Zelensky, Batkivschyna Party leader Yulia Tymoshenko and incumbent President Petro Poroshenko, according to a poll conducted by the Sociological Monitoring Center, the Yaremenko Ukrainian Institute of Social Research, Info Sapiens and the Rating Group Ukraine.

According to the results of the survey presented in the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency, 81% of those polled said they would vote in the presidential elections, with 45% saying they would definitely vote, and 36% saying they would most likely vote.

Some 21.9% supported the candidacy of Zelensky, Tymoshenko – 19.2% and Poroshenko – 14.8%.

The poll was conducted from January 19 through January 30, 2019. Some 10,000 persons aged 18 and older were questioned in all regions of Ukraine, except occupied Crimea and occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The margin of error of the survey does not exceed 1%.