Zelensky leads the presidential race – Rating Group's poll

KYIV. Jan 31 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Ukrainians are ready to cast more votes for presidential candidate and showman Volodymyr Zelensky, who, with a slight margin, is followed by leader of the Batkivschyna Party Yulia Tymoshenko. The incumbent head of state, Petro Poroshenko, ranks third, according to the findings of a poll conducted by Rating Group in January 2019, which were presented at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

According to the data, the leader of the presidential race is Zelensky, who is supported by 19.0% of those who plan to vote, Tymoshenko secured the support of 18.2% of respondents, while 15.1% are ready to vote for Poroshenko.