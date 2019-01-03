Batkivschyna Party, Servant of the People Party, Civic Position Party, Opposition Platform – For Life, Petro Poroshenko's Bloc, Radical Party top survey - poll

KYIV. Jan 3 (Interfax-Ukraine) – If parliamentary elections were held today, the parties receiving the most support would be Batkivschyna – 13.1% (19% of decided voters), Servant of the People Party – 10.2% (14.8%), Civic Position Party – 8.1% (11.7%), Opposition Platform – For Life – 7.8% (11.3%), Petro Poroshenko's Solidarity Bloc – 7.5% (10.9%) and Radical Party of Oleh Liashko – 5.8% (8.4%).

Those are the findings of a survey conducted by the Social Monitoring Center and the Oleksandr Yaremenko Ukrainian Institute for Social Research from December 16 to 22, 2018.

The study was conducted throughout Ukraine, with the exception of temporarily occupied territories in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and Russia-occupied Crimea. The margin of error does not exceed 2.2%.