Ukrainians trust volunteers, Church, Armed Forces most — KIIS poll

KYIV. Dec 11 (Interfax-Ukraine) — People in Ukraine most of all trust volunteers (65.5%), the Church (56.9%), and the Armed Forces of Ukraine (53.1%), a poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology has shown.

According to the results of the poll that were announced at a press conference at the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency, 55.5% of those polled do not trust the president of Ukraine, 26.1% are more likely not to trust him, 10.3% are likely to trust him, and only 2% trust him in full.

52.2% of those polled do not trust the prime minister of Ukraine, 30.1% are more likely not to trust him, 10.7% are likely to trust him, and only 1.7% trust him in full.

59.8% of those polled do not trust the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, 30.4% are more likely not to trust the parliament, 5.3% are likely to trust it, and only 0.6% trust it in full.

At the same time, 41.1% of those polled are more likely to trust the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 12% trust them in full, and 37.8% do not trust them to various degree.

Some 25.3% of those polled said they trust the National Police of Ukraine and 64.7% said they do not. Some 62.6% of those polled do not trust the SBU for various reasons and 24.2% trust them to some degree. Some 77.8% of those polled do not trust the Prosecutor General's Office and 11.2% trust it. The NABU is trusted by some 72.1% of those polled and not trusted by 10.8%.

According to the results of the poll, most Ukrainians (84.6%) do not trust the judicial system in Ukraine and only 6% trust it.

Also, only 29.2% of those polled said they trust the media to a certain degree and 60.2% said they do not.

In addition, most of those polled (65.5%) said they trust volunteers and 20.9% said they do not.

Some 56.9% of those polled said they trust the Church and 25.9% said they do not.

The poll was conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology from November 23 to December 3, 2018. A total of 2,000 people were polled in 110 towns across Ukraine except for Crimea and the occupied territories in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The statistical error of the sampling is no more than 3.3% for figures close to 50%, 2.8% for figures close to 25%, 2% for figures close to 10%, and 1.4% for figures close to 5%.