Press Conferences

15:12 10.12.2018

MP Chumak supports Hrytsenko in presidential election, heads his election team

1 min read
MP Chumak supports Hrytsenko in presidential election, heads his election team

KYIV. Dec 10 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Ukrainian parliamentarian, leader of the civil movement Khvylia Viktor Chumak has announced support for the candidacy of the Civil Position Party Anatoliy Hrytsenko in the presidential election of 2019.

"We decided to combine the efforts of the civil movement "Khvylia" and "Civil Position." Announcing the intention to run for president, I said that I was ready to support a candidate with a higher rating. This decision was made by me and our team," he told a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Monday.

In turn, Hrytsenko said that it was Chumak who had already been appointed head of his headquarters for the preparation and conduct of elections.

AD
Загрузка...
AD

LATEST

Area under State Forestry Agency's New Year trees exceeds 5,000 ha

Hrytsenko, Chumak urge Sadovy, Vakarchuk, number of other public, political figures to unite

Expert community initiates creation of broad anti-war initiative based on OSCE principles

Market cost of some commercial property could double in two or three years - expert

Apart-hotel managed by AccorHotels could enter Kyiv market in 2020 - Colliers

Total stock of commercial real estate will rise by 1.5 times by 2020, to 633,000 sq m - expert

Profitability of five-star hotels in Kyiv 15% up in 2018, occupancy remains unchanged - Colliers

Legal labor market abroad covers 3-4% of labor migrants - expert

Colliers predicts fall in office vacancy in Kyiv to 5% in 2019, boom in new supply in 2021

Ukraine's budget sees shortage of $70 bln over five years due to poor management - research

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD