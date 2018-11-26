European Parliament will discuss possible sanctions against Russia for aggression in Kerch Straight – MEP Harms

KYIV. Nov 26 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The European Parliament will discuss the possibility of imposing sanctions on Russia because of the aggression against Ukrainian ships in the Kerch Strait, European Parliament deputy Rebecca Harms has said.

A week ago, the European Parliament held discussions on the possible escalation of the situation in the Sea of Azov, in particular in the Kerch Strait, Harms said at a press conference at the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine agency on Monday.

She said that her colleagues and she discussed that in the event of a possible escalation, it is necessary to introduce new, tougher sanctions. Because of what happened yesterday and today, this discussion will take place again in a few days, she said.

Harms said that it is impossible to do nothing in response to violation of international maritime law.