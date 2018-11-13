"Stop Plagiarism" campaign on complying with principles of academic integrity launched in Ukraine

KYIV. Nov 13 (Interfax-Ukraine) – "Unicheck Ukraine" company starts the "Stop Plagiarism" campaign and encourages education representatives to join the efforts to comply with the principles of academic integrity.

The campaign is aimed at representatives of education, in particular, rectors and deputy rectors of higher educational institutions of Ukraine. According to the organizers, it is leaders of higher education institutions who should talk about how plagiarism affects the quality of education and why it is important to observe the principles of academic integrity when writing scientific papers, head of Unicheck of Ukraine Andriy Sydliarenko and Coordinator of the Strengthening Academic Integrity in Ukraine Project (SAIUP) Taras Tymochko told at a press conference in the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Tuesday.

According to the organizers, today more than 20 leading universities of Ukraine have already joined the campaign.

In turn, Deputy Education and Science Minister of Ukraine Yuriy Rashkevych noted that plagiarism, which also relates to plagiarism, is a more difficult problem since it is difficult to identify with computer programs.

"You can completely steal someone else's scientific result, but from the point of view of textual borrowing, you can be completely flawless," he explained.

Therefore, in his opinion, the scientific community should play an important role in the fight against plagiarism.

Unicheck is an online plagiarism search service that checks text documents for the presence of borrowed parts of text from open sources on the Internet or the user's internal document base.