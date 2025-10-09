The head of the Association of Small Cities of Ukraine presented a national platform for interaction between communities, businesses, and donors called “Supermarket of Solutions.”

The head of the Association of Small Cities of Ukraine, Pavlo Kozyrev, presented a national platform for rapid communication between communities, businesses, government agencies, and international partners called “Supermarket of Solutions for Communities.”

"This is a unique example of public-private partnership in the field of communication. We have created a space that brings together municipalities, businesses, donors, and experts, ensuring systematic cooperation and quality feedback," Kozirev said at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Thursday.

According to him, the “Supermarket of Solutions” platform began operating on January 18, 2022, and after the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, it was transformed into a tool for humanitarian cooperation between communities and foreign partners.

“In the first months of the war, the platform became a channel of communication between Ukrainian communities and cities in other countries. It was through this platform that deliveries of clothing, medicines, equipment, and generators were organized. Now, the ”Supermarket of Solutions" is a digital ecosystem with over 17,500 registered users working in 27 thematic sections. Among the most visited areas are energy sustainability, grant support, and the use of artificial intelligence in municipal management," he said

The AMMU chairman noted that the platform is a useful tool for a wide range of users.

“For businesses, the platform is a point of entry into the municipal market. For authorities and donors, it is an effective means of feedback from communities. And for municipalities, it is a space for finding partners, resources, and modern solutions for development,” he explained.

Kozyrev noted that the structure of the “Solution Supermarket” provides for two types of participants: speakers (solution providers) and residents (consumers, i.e., community representatives).

“Each user has a personal account. We also have a ‘warehouse’ where speakers can leave their presentations, manuals, analytical materials — anything that may be useful to communities. And all of this is available 24/7,” he added.

Separately, the head of the Association spoke about special sections of the platform, in particular the “League of Communities” — a training program for the professional development of municipal employees, the “Mayor's Office,” where community leaders communicate in a club format, and the “Self-Renewal” section, dedicated to psychological support for local government employees.

"We understand that working in city hall is like being on a second front. Our job is to help people avoid burnout. In just nine months of 2025, 551 online events were held, attended by an average of 46 communities. The number of new users exceeded 3,300. As of now, the total number of users (municipal employees) of the platform is 17,510," Kozirev emphasized.

According to him, the platform is open to anyone who wants to contribute to community development — businesses, experts, donors, non-governmental organizations, and municipalities.

The Association of Small Cities of Ukraine has been operating since 1997 as a nationwide public association that supports the development of local self-government and the implementation of innovative solutions in communities.

The “Supermarket of Solutions for Communities” platform operates on a public-private partnership model: it is free for communities to use, and is financed by businesses, which are given the opportunity to present their products to municipalities.