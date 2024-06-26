How to have a cheap holiday at sea with a flight from Poland in the summer of 2024

Advertising

Have you missed the sea? The clear salt water, the sun's lace in the shallow waters, the soothing rustle of the waves, the refreshing breeze. Do not delay the opportunity to relax on the safe sea this summer. This is the only way to make your holiday a real reboot and restore your strength.

Hot tours from Poland will help you to get to seaside resorts without extra costs: discounts of up to 15-20%, the most popular beach destinations, and rooms in top-rated hotels. Experts of the online travel agency ANEX Tour will suggest how to choose the best tour and relax at the sea.

Which seaside resorts can be reached from Poland in the summer

Tour operators are actively expanding the geography of beach trips: the Red Sea, the Aegean Sea, the Mediterranean Sea, the Ionian Sea, the Adriatic Sea, the Balearic Sea, and the Atlantic Ocean.

Tours from Poland with a flight duration of 1.5 to 4.5 hours are in the greatest demand.

Turkey, Dalaman, Bodrum, Antalya, and Gazipasa (Alanya) airports; Bulgaria, Varna and Burgas airports; Spain, resorts of Barcelona, Valencia, Mallorca, Tenerife; Greece, continental resorts, the islands of Crete, Corfu, Zakynthos, and Rhodes; Balkan countries - Croatia, Montenegro, Albania.

In addition to the popular Red Sea resorts of Sharm el-Sheikh, Marsa Alam and Hurghada, tours from Katowice to El Alamein, a futuristic Egyptian resort on the Mediterranean, will start in June.

Tip from ANEX Tour travel agency. It is convenient to buy tours from Poland online. If it's difficult to decide on a resort and hotel, it's beneficial to order a personalised seaside tour. Managers of the travel agency make a list according to individual criteria: budget, type of beach, plans for excursions and active entertainment. For a relatively equal price of tours from Poland to an all-inclusive hotel in Greek Crete, Turkish Kemer or Albanian Saranda, tourists can choose to relax in the usual format or get to know a new country.

From which Polish airports are seaside tours available

Two airports in the Polish capital, Warsaw, have the most extensive summer flight programme. More than ten airlines use Katowice Airport for seaside flights. Charter and regular flights to seaside resorts depart from Gdansk, Krakow, Poznan, and Wroclaw. It is convenient to get from Ukraine to the nearest Polish airport in Rzeszów - the distance from Lviv is only 172 km.

Advice from ANEX Tour travel agency. Before buying a seaside trip from Poland, calculate the best route and travel time from your place of residence to the Polish airport. Always take into account the additional time for border crossing, do not plan a route with short intervals for transfers. The best option is to travel directly to the departure city by bus or transfer from Ukraine.

Types of seaside tours from Poland

Package tours to the sea. The package tour price includes accommodation; flight from Poland and back; group transfer at the resort airport-hotel-airport; and compulsory insurance for tourists.

"Accommodation only" programme. Tourists choose the option of departure from Poland to the sea. The ANEX Tour travel agency orders and pays for the clients' rooms in a resort hotel for the holiday dates. Tour operators buy the rooms before the holiday season starts, the accommodation price is often lower than online aggregators, and there is no risk of overbooking.

If the hotel offers bed and breakfast, half board, all-inclusive or ultra all-inclusive, meals are included in the tour price.

Most beach tours from Poland are visa-free for holders of Ukrainian biometric passports. Hot tours from Poland require quick decisions: seats on charters are limited, and departure can be scheduled in the coming days.

Do you still have blank pages in your passport? It's time to put a couple of new stamps in Turkish, Arabic, Croatian or Spanish. 92 days of summer is not a long time. The sea is calling.