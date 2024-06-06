Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion 'Impact of infrastructural insufficiency on public sentiment, political prospects'

On Monday, June 10, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax Ukraine News Agency will host a discussion on the topic "Impact of infrastructural insufficiency on public sentiment, political prospects."

Participants include: political expert Kontiantyn Matviyenko; PhD in Political Sciences, political scientist Ihor Petrenko; co-founder of the National Platform for Sustainability and Cohesion Oleh Sahakian (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.