Press Announcement

12:00 29.05.2024

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Protection of economic rights and freedoms'

1 min read

On Wednesday, May 29, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "Protection of economic rights and freedoms."

Participants include Deputy City Mayor, Secretary of Kyiv City Council Volodymyr Bondarenko; Chairman of Kyiv Volunteer Forum Yaroslav Horbunov; representatives of small and medium-sized businesses, experts (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration by phone: (098) 774 9394 (Tetiana Sliusarenko).

AD

HOT NEWS

Press conference at Interfax-Ukraine by PJSC Kyivenergo on completion of 2017/2018 heating season POSTPONED

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion 'Increasing external, internal factors influencing situation in Ukraine. What are ways to overcome threatening trends?'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Increasing external, internal factors influencing situation in Ukraine. What are ways to overcome threatening trends?'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Is the militarization of Ukrainian society necessary: the attitude of citizens'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Public Opinion on Activities of Ukrainian Authorities, Management Efficiency and Country's Development Directions'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Ukrainians' Sentiments Middle East and Central Asia Countries'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Presentation of Second Ukrainian Rating of Higher Art Education Establishments'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press briefing at 13.00 today by Chairman of Kyiv city organization of URCS T. Hoyenko on suspicions of illegal activities presented to former head of district organization of URCS in Kyiv

Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion 'Dynamics of external, internal political situation around war'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Kyiv City Council Plans to Block Protection of Green Zones'

Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion 'Personnel, structural changes in Ukrainian government. What will follow them?'

AD
AD
AD
AD