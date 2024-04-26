Press Announcement

11:00 30.04.2024

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Kyiv City Council Plans to Block Protection of Green Zones'

1 min read

On Tuesday, April 30, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference on the subject: "Kyiv City Council Plans to Block Protection of Green Zones." Participants include lawyer of Kyiv Ecological and Cultural Center Oleksandr Diadiuk, Head of NGO Ekozahin Mykhailo Pohrebysky, Board Member of NGO Svarozhychi Oksana Burhun, Director of Kyiv Ecological and Cultural Center Volodymyr Boreiko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission of journalists requires press accreditation on the spot with press IDs.

