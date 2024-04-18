Press Announcement

11:00 23.04.2024

Interfax-Ukraine to host public discussion 'Specialized Environmental Prosecutor's Office is three years old. Achievements, challenges in context of Russian aggression'

1 min read

On Tuesday, April 23, at 11.00, the press centre of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a public discussion entitled: "Specialized Environmental Prosecutor's Office is three years old. Achievements, challenges in context of Russian aggression", organised by the Prosecutor Generals’ Office (PGO).

Participants include Deputy Prosecutor General Victoria Lytvynova; Head of the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in Armed Conflict of the PGO Yuriy Belousov; Adviser to Prosecutor General Maksym Popov; Head of the Specialized Environmental Prosecutor's Office of the Prosecutor General Borys Indychenko (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Representatives of the media, as well as national and international public organizations are invited to participate.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

 

 

AD

HOT NEWS

Press conference at Interfax-Ukraine by PJSC Kyivenergo on completion of 2017/2018 heating season POSTPONED

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'How ARMA's actions can discredit Institution of management of seized property'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Esculab:' 15 years in medical research market – results, challenges, plans for future'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Foreign Policy Events and Trends in Eyes of Ukrainian Citizens'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Construction Materials. Readiness for Market Needs during Restoration'

Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion 'How to launch distributed generation in Ukraine. Challenges and opportunities for local communities'

Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion 'Ukraine-Russia - total war. When is final?'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Citizens' Assessment of Situation in Country, Trust in Social Institutions, Belief in Victory, Attitude to Elections'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Citizens' Assessment of Situation in Country, Trust in Social Institutions, Belief in Victory, Attitude to Elections'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Citizens' assessment of the situation in the country, trust in social institutions, belief in victory, attitude to elections'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Chinese-American relations in context of new world order'

AD
AD
AD
AD