Press Announcement

11:00 25.04.2024

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Rear security forces against business: corruption pressure continues'

1 min read

On Tuesday, April 25, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "Rear security forces against business: corruption pressure continues." Participants head of the Board of Manifest 42, head of the Association of Veteran Entrepreneurs Serhiy Pozniak; member of the Board of CEO Club Ukraine Vyacheslav Lysenko; head of the Anti-Raider Union of Ukraine Andriy Semydidko; editor-in-chief of Nashi Hroshi (Our Money) Oleksa Shalaisky (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards. Additional info by phone: (067) 245 6247 (Serhiy Syrovatka).

