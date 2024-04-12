Press Announcement

11:00 16.04.2024

Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion 'How to launch distributed generation in Ukraine. Challenges and opportunities for local communities'

1 min read

On Tuesday, April 16, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax Ukraine News Agency (8/5a Reitarska Street) will host a discussion on the topic "How to launch distributed generation in Ukraine. Challenges and opportunities for local communities."

The discussion will focus on the state of Ukraine's energy sector after the Russian shelling, existing and potential sources of energy generation, and ways to mitigate risks in the future. A letter to the country's leadership with proposals to overcome the critical situation in Ukraine's energy sector will also be presented.

Participants include:
Chairman of the Board of Global 100 RE Ukraine, President of PJSC MHP Eco Energy Oleksander Dombrovsky;
Chairman of the Board of the Bioenergy Association of Ukraine Georgii Geletukha;
Deputy Head of Kyiv City State Administration Petro Panteleev;
member of the Council of experts on Energy Security at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Director General at Naftogazbudinformatika Ltd Leonid Unigovskyi.

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards. Additional information by phone +38 (066) 727 2796.

 

 

AD

HOT NEWS

Press conference at Interfax-Ukraine by PJSC Kyivenergo on completion of 2017/2018 heating season POSTPONED

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion 'Ukraine-Russia - total war. When is final?'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Citizens' Assessment of Situation in Country, Trust in Social Institutions, Belief in Victory, Attitude to Elections'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Citizens' Assessment of Situation in Country, Trust in Social Institutions, Belief in Victory, Attitude to Elections'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Citizens' assessment of the situation in the country, trust in social institutions, belief in victory, attitude to elections'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Chinese-American relations in context of new world order'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Presentation of Portal for Detection of Conflict of Interests of Local Deputies'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'War between Ukraine and Russia - time works against both sides. However, differently.'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Public Consciousness in Third Year of Russia's Full-Scale Invasion: Public Opinion Monitoring Results'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Presentation of communication platform Young Veterans Ukraine'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Most Pressing Issues in Ukraine's Olympic Boxing Today'

AD
AD
AD
AD