Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion 'How to launch distributed generation in Ukraine. Challenges and opportunities for local communities'

On Tuesday, April 16, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax Ukraine News Agency (8/5a Reitarska Street) will host a discussion on the topic "How to launch distributed generation in Ukraine. Challenges and opportunities for local communities."

The discussion will focus on the state of Ukraine's energy sector after the Russian shelling, existing and potential sources of energy generation, and ways to mitigate risks in the future. A letter to the country's leadership with proposals to overcome the critical situation in Ukraine's energy sector will also be presented.

Participants include:

Chairman of the Board of Global 100 RE Ukraine, President of PJSC MHP Eco Energy Oleksander Dombrovsky;

Chairman of the Board of the Bioenergy Association of Ukraine Georgii Geletukha;

Deputy Head of Kyiv City State Administration Petro Panteleev;

member of the Council of experts on Energy Security at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Director General at Naftogazbudinformatika Ltd Leonid Unigovskyi.

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards. Additional information by phone +38 (066) 727 2796.