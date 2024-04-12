Press Announcement

17:09 12.04.2024

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Construction Materials. Readiness for Market Needs during Restoration'

1 min read

On Tuesday. April 16, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference on the subject: "Construction Materials. Readiness for Market Needs during Restoration".

Participants include Chairman of the Ukrcement Association Pavlo Kachur, Executive Director of the Ukrcement Association Liudmyla Kripka, CEO of the Ukrainian Industry Expertise State Enterprise, Chairman of the Industrial Modernization Committee of the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Volodymyr Vlasiuk, Chairman of the All-Ukrainian Union of Manufacturers of Building Materials Kostiantyn Saliy, Director of MC-Bauchemie LLC Artem Pryimachenko (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

 

 

