Press Announcement

12:00 01.04.2024

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'War between Ukraine and Russia - time works against both sides. However, differently.'



On Monday, April 1, at 12.00, the press centre of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "War between Ukraine and Russia - time works against both sides. However, differently."

Participants: political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; political scientist, co-founder of the National Platform for Sustainability and Cohesion Oleh Sahakian, political commentator Leonid Shvets (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

