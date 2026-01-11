Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Results of Polissia Fairy Tale (Poliska Kazka) National Folk Art Competition'

On Monday, January 12, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Results of Polissia Fairy Tale (Poliska Kazka) National Folk Art Competition."

Participants include Founder of the Polissia Fairy Tale (Poliska Kazka) All-Ukrainian Cultural Platform Marharyta Bondarieva; Director General of the National Museum of Folk Architecture and Folkways of Ukraine, Honored Cultural Worker of Ukraine Oksana Poviakel; Rector of the National Academy of Fine Arts and Architecture, art critic, Honored Art Worker of Ukraine Oleksandr Tsuhorka; film director, People's Artist of Ukraine, laureate of the Taras Shevchenko National Prize, Vice President of the Academy of Arts Oles Sanin; film director, Honored Art Worker of Ukraine Akhtem Seitablayev (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires journalist accreditation at phone: (067) 332 9830 and via WhatsApp (Tamara Bondarchuk).

Details at: (098) 884 9843 (Yaroslava Koba).