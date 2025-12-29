Interfax-Ukraine
Press Announcement
14:00 30.12.2025

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Successes and Failures of the Year: Economy, Russian Resistance, Fight Against Corruption, Assessment of the Activities of Law Enforcement and Security Agencies, Digitalization'

1 min read

On Tuesday, December 30, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Successes and Failures of the Year: Economy, Russian Resistance, Fight Against Corruption, Assessment of the Activities of Law Enforcement and Security Agencies, Digitalization" and present the results of a public opinion poll conducted by the sociological company Active Group on December 21-23, 2025. Participants: Andriy Yeremenko, founder of the sociological company Active Group; Oleksandr Pozniy, director of the sociological company Active Group (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

