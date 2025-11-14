Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable discussion "Duty of Care: What humanitarian workers and volunteers need for security"

On Friday, November 14, at 10.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a roundtable discussion titled "Duty of Care: What humanitarian workers and volunteers need for security." Participants include Director of the Alliance of Ukrainian Civil Society Organizations Mila Leonova; Head of the External Relations Department of the Alliance of Ukrainian Civil Society Organizations Olena Volkova; Director of the Humanitarian NGO Platform in Ukraine Camilla Corradin; Head of Nonviolent Peaceforce Programs in Ukraine Joachim "Yomi" Kleinmann; Coordinator of Humanitarian Assistance Programs, Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation Oleh Masyk; Deputy Director of the International NGO Safety Organization - INSO in Ukraine, Jozef Lang; Director of the HR Department of the Caritas of Ukraine Charitable Organization Anna Kholodnytska; Board Member of the Skhid (East) SOS Foundation Oksana Kuiantseva; Advocacy Advisor of the Rokada Charitable Foundation Yuriy Honcharov; Advisor to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Marianna Hrebeniuk (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Details by phone: +38 (097) 795 0300. Registration of journalists by phone: (050) 756 8251 (Olha Shylkina).