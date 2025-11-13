Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion 'Duty of Care: What Humanitarian Workers and Volunteers Need for Safety Duty of Care: What Humanitarian Workers and Volunteers Need for Safety'

(Change in participants)

On Friday, November 14, at 10.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a discussion entitled "Duty of Care: What Humanitarian Workers and Volunteers Need for Safety." Participants: Director of the Alliance of Ukrainian Civil Society Organizations Mila Leonova, Head of the External Relations Division of the Alliance of Ukrainian Civil Society Organizations Olena Volkova, Director of the Humanitarian NGO Platform in Ukraine Camilla Corradin, Head of the Nonviolent Peaceforce Programs in Ukraine Joachim (Yomi) Kleimann, Coordinator of Humanitarian Assistance Programs, Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation Oleh Masyk, Deputy Director of the International NGO Safety Organization - INSO in Ukraine Jozef Lang, Director of the HR Department of the Charitable Organization - Charitable Foundation Caritas Ukraine Anna Kholodnytska, Board Member of the SOS East Foundation Oksana Kuyantseva, Advocacy Advisor of the Rokada Charitable Foundation Yuriy Goncharov, Adviser to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Marianna Grebenyuk (8/5a, Reitarska St.). The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards. Additional information by phone: +38(097)795-03-00. Registration of journalists by phone: (050) 756-82-51 (Olga Shilkina).