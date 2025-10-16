Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion 'China's Influence on the Ukrainian-Russian War'

On Monday, October 20, at 12.00, the press center of Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a discussion entitled "China's Influence on the Ukrainian-Russian War".

Participants: political expert Konstiantyn Matviyenko; political scientist, co-founder of the National Platform of Stability and Cohesion Oleh Saakian, President of the Liberal Democratic League of Ukraine Artur Kharytonov (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.