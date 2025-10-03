Interfax-Ukraine
Press Announcement
12:00 06.10.2025

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'What does the analysis of the indicators of the draft State Budget for the next year show?'

1 min read

On Monday, October 6, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "What does the analysis of the indicators of the draft State Budget for the next year show?" will begin in the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency. Participants: economist, financial analyst Oleksiy Kushch, political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko, political scientist, co-founder of the National Platform of Resilience and Cohesion Oleg Sahakyan (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Registration of journalists on the spot with press ID cards.

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Solutions Supermarket is platform bringing together communities, businesses, intl partners'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Reproductive medicine in Ukraine is under threat: Why bill No. 13683 undermines patients' interests and reputation of state'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Challenges for business in employment during wartime: Solutions for personnel market through training and retraining'

Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion 'What does analysis of indicators of draft State Budget for next year indicate?"

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference "Presentation of the Diplomatic Legal Hub – an innovative platform for legal support for foreign citizens and businesses in Ukraine."

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Ukrainian education on scales of public opinion: hopes and doubts'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Ukrainian premiere of Children on Fire film'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'The Ministry of Environment has doubled the destruction of protected forests in national parks'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference ‘Scandal surrounding carjacking of lawyer Vitaliy Hloba's wife in Pechersk’

Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable discussion 'Is the war turning into an endgame?''

AD
AD