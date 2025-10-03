Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'What does the analysis of the indicators of the draft State Budget for the next year show?'

On Monday, October 6, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "What does the analysis of the indicators of the draft State Budget for the next year show?" will begin in the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency. Participants: economist, financial analyst Oleksiy Kushch, political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko, political scientist, co-founder of the National Platform of Resilience and Cohesion Oleg Sahakyan (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Registration of journalists on the spot with press ID cards.