Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Solutions Supermarket is platform bringing together communities, businesses, intl partners'

On Thursday, October 9, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference by Chairman of the Association of Small Towns of Ukraine Pavlo Kozyrev entitled "Solutions Supermarket is a platform bringing together communities, businesses, and international partners."

A rapid communication infrastructure for communities—the Solutions Supermarket —will be presented. The national platform brings together municipalities, government agencies, businesses, donors, and experts, ensuring systemic collaboration and high-quality feedback (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.