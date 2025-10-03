Interfax-Ukraine
11:00 09.10.2025

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Solutions Supermarket is platform bringing together communities, businesses, intl partners'

On Thursday, October 9, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference by Chairman of the Association of Small Towns of Ukraine Pavlo Kozyrev entitled "Solutions Supermarket is a platform bringing together communities, businesses, and international partners."

A rapid communication infrastructure for communities—the Solutions Supermarket —will be presented. The national platform brings together municipalities, government agencies, businesses, donors, and experts, ensuring systemic collaboration and high-quality feedback (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

