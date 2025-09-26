Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable discussion 'The Ministry of Environment has doubled the destruction of protected forests in national parks'

On Thursday, October 2, at 12.30, a press conference on the topic "The Ministry of Environment has doubled the destruction of protected forests in national parks" will begin in the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

Participants: lawyer of the Kyiv Ecological and Cultural Center Oleksandr Diadiuk; Doctor of Biological Sciences, Deputy Director of the Kyiv Ecological and Cultural Center Ivan Parnikoza; Director of the Kyiv Ecological and Cultural Center Volodymyr Boreiko (8/5-A Reitarska St.).

The broadcast will be available on the Youtube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency. Registration of journalists on site with editorial ID cards.