Interfax-Ukraine
Press Announcement
12:00 22.09.2025

Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable discussion 'Is the war turning into an endgame?''

1 min read

On Monday, September 22, at 12.00, a discussion on the topic "Is the war turning into an endgame?" will begin in the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

Participants: political expert Kostiantyn Matvienko, political scientist, co-founder of the National Platform for Resilience and Cohesion Oleh Saakian, political observer Leonid Shvets (8/5-A Reitarska St.).

The broadcast will be available on the Interfax-Ukraine agency's Youtube channel. Registration of journalists on site with editorial ID cards.

