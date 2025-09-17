Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Ministry of Veterans Affairs misleading Bern Convention Committee on Markhalivka forest clearance for military cemetery'

On Monday, September 22, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference titled "Ministry of Veterans Affairs misleading Bern Convention Committee on Markhalivka forest clearance for military cemetery."

Participants include residents of the village of Markhalivka, representatives of the NGO Markhalivka.Support Nadia Kovalenko and Viktoria Chechenkova; Director of Kyiv Ecological and Cultural Center Volodymyr Boreiko (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

