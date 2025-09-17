Interfax-Ukraine
Press Announcement
10:30 22.09.2025

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Ministry of Veterans Affairs misleading Bern Convention Committee on Markhalivka forest clearance for military cemetery'

1 min read

On Monday, September 22, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference titled "Ministry of Veterans Affairs misleading Bern Convention Committee on Markhalivka forest clearance for military cemetery."

Participants include residents of the village of Markhalivka, representatives of the NGO Markhalivka.Support Nadia Kovalenko and Viktoria Chechenkova; Director of Kyiv Ecological and Cultural Center Volodymyr Boreiko (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'New Opportunities for Cities - Urbanism and Space Transformation'

Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion 'History as weapon amid modern aggression and challenges for Ukraine and Europe'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference "Establishment of National Association of Lobbyists of Ukraine – beginning of transparent European lobbying practice in Ukraine"

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference ‘Strengthening energy sustainability of communities via distributed generation in Ukraine’

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference ‘Citizens' Attitudes to TOP-50 Countries - Largest Trading Partners of Ukraine’

Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable discussion 'Prospects for General Elections in Ukraine'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Patient organizations ask the state to unblock resources for purchase of innovative drugs for patients with cancer, orphan diseases'

On Monday, friends and colleagues will honour the memory of Andriy Parubiy on Maidan Square in Kyiv

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Initiatives of Ministry of Education and Science, their consequences'

Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable discussion 'Is the end of the war approaching?'

AD
AD