13:00 17.09.2025

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'New Opportunities for Cities - Urbanism and Space Transformation'

On Wednesday, September 17, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "New Opportunities for Cities - Urbanism and Space Transformation," organized by the DMNTR media group.

Participants: architect, founder of the Architectural studio A. Pashenko Andriy Pashenko; CEO and co-founder of the architectural bureau AIMM Maksym Miatko; CEOof Vlasne Misto Yaroslav Korniachenko; founder and CEO of Saga Development Andriy Vavrysh; commercial director of UDP Yevhen Bokiy; co-founder of the construction company MBA Development Maksym Bartko; development director of the company Dva Akademika Maksym Odintsov; moderator - public figure, deputy of Kyiv City Council of the seventh and eighth convocations Vladyslav Mykhailenko (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Journalist registration and additional information: https://forms.gle/vu6ZSSgJRYZTpG598,
(099) 124 6567 [email protected] (Anastasia Konstantynova, DMNTR media group).

 

 

