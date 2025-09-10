Interfax-Ukraine
Press Announcement
12:30 16.09.2025

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference "Establishment of National Association of Lobbyists of Ukraine – beginning of transparent European lobbying practice in Ukraine"

1 min read

On Tuesday, September 16, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference titled "Establishment of the National Association of Lobbyists of Ukraine – beginning of transparent European lobbying practice in Ukraine."

Participants include lawyer, chairman of the board of the National Association of Lobbyists of Ukraine, chairman of the Information Policy Committee of the National Bar Association of Ukraine Oleksiy Shevchuk; board member of the National Association of Lobbyists of Ukraine, managing partner of the AVER LEX law firm Olha Prosianiuk; board member of the National Association of Lobbyists of Ukraine, managing partner of the Leshchenko and Partners law firm Oleksandr Leshchenko; board member of the National Association of Lobbyists of Ukraine, managing partner of UA Absolut LLC Oleksandr Bondarchuk; a representative of the National Association of Lobbyists of Ukraine in Brussels, President of European Facilitation Platform Oleksandr Kamenets (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

 

 

