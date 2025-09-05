Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference ‘Citizens' Attitudes to TOP-50 Countries - Largest Trading Partners of Ukraine’

On Tuesday, September 9, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "Citizens' Attitudes to TOP-50 Countries - Largest Trading Partners of Ukraine."

The results of a sociological study on the attitude of citizens to the TOP-50 countries - the largest trading partners of Ukraine will be presented.

Participants: sociologist, founder of the company Active Group Andriy Yeremenko; director of the research company Active Group Oleksandr Pozniy; founder of the information and analytical center Experts Club, deputy general director of the news agency Interfax-Ukraine Maksym Urakin (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.