12:00 08.09.2025

Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable discussion 'Prospects for General Elections in Ukraine'

On Monday, September 8, at 12.00, a discussion on the topic "Prospects for General Elections in Ukraine" will begin in the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

Participants: political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko, public figure Oles Doniy, political scientist, co-founder of the National Platform for Resilience and Cohesion Oleh Saakian and political scientist, head of the Center for Analysis and Strategies Ihor Chalenko (8/5-A Reitarska St.).

The broadcast will be available on the Interfax-Ukraine agency's Youtube channel.

Registration of journalists on site with editorial ID cards.

