Interfax-Ukraine
Press Announcement
11:00 12.08.2025

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Will ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih survive in conditions of the highest electricity prices in Europe'

On Tuesday, August 12, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency (8/5a Reitarska Street) will host a press conference entitled "Will ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih survive in conditions of the highest electricity prices in Europe."

Participants include

Director General of PrJSC ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih Mauro Longobardo;
Financial Director of PrJSC ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih Pavlo Zadorozhny;
Director of the Department for Legal Affairs and Interaction with State Bodies of PrJSC ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih Olena Biziaieva.

The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine agency. Admission requires registration at the link, entrance with editorial credentials.

Details by phone: (067) 491 2425 (Tetiana).

 

