Interfax-Ukraine
Press Announcement
11:00 29.04.2025

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference ‘Veterans’ Ministry wants to push illegal resolution on logging in Markhalivka forest via Cabinet for second time’

On Tuesday, April 29, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Veterans’ Ministry wants to push illegal resolution on logging in Markhalivka forest via Cabinet for second time."

Participants: resident of the village of Markhalivka, representative of NGO Markhalivka. Support Liudmyla Morozova; director of the Kyiv Ecological and Cultural Center Volodymyr Boreiko (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

 

