Interfax-Ukraine
Press Announcement
12:40 17.04.2025

Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion 'What Ukraine's victory in the war is: what residents of capital region expect' by discussion club Capital Region

1 min read

The press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency (8/5a Reitarska Street) will host a meeting by the discussion club the Capital Region entitled "What Ukraine's victory in the war is: what residents of capital region expect," where the results of the sociological survey will be made public and discussed.

Participants  include

moderator of the discussion, political expert Oleksiy Voronenko;

 founder of the sociological company Active Group Andriy Yaremenko; 

deputy chairman of the Kyiv Regional Council, D.Phil. Tetiana Semenova;

Ukrainian MP, deputy chairman of the Committee on Transport Volodymyr Kreidenko;

deputy of the Kyiv Regional Council, Paralympian, philanthropist, PhD in political sciences Oleh Ivanenko;

rector of the Hryhoriy Skovoroda University in Pereyaslav, PhD in history Vitaliy Kotsur;

deputy of the Vyshneve City Council, entrepreneur Serhiy Huliyev.

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

According to the Protocol of the operational headquarters of the Defense Council of Kyiv region No. 145 dated July 7, 2022, public announcements of mass events are prohibited to ensure the safety of participants.

Accreditation of journalists is required by phone: (067) 343 3444 or at: [email protected].

The date and time of the event is to be communicated to accredited media.

LATEST

Global economic war and war in Ukraine. Mutual influence

Post-war transformation of Ukraine’s economy. Proposals of Ukrainian party Strength of Nation on Ukraine’s economic policy

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Need to reform hunting industry'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference based on results of all-Ukrainian public opinion monitoring ‘State of public consciousness in fourth year of full-scale Russian invasion’

Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion 'Peace deal prospect. Is there one?'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference '10 years of NABU: fight against corruption or imitation?'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Environmentalists accuse Ministry of Environment of manipulating facts about protection of Markhalivka forest'

Financial and economic condition of water supply and sewerage industry

Is the war ending?

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Opening of single RnD hub on mine action'

AD
AD