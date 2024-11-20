Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'On illegal transfer of lands of critical infrastructure facilities in Zakarpattia region'

On Thursday, November 21, at 15.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "On illegal transfer of lands of critical infrastructure facilities in Zakarpattia region," and also about causing damage to the state, non-payment of taxes, the implementation of illegal developments with the assistance of officials of Ukraine and local governments on the example of Zakarpattia region. Participants include community lawyer Natalia Maistrenko; journalist of the Journalists against Corruption news agency Mykhailo Bank; participant of the NGO Our city - our business Liubov Nazarova (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission requires press accreditation by phone: (097) 129 1111 (Yuriy). Only accredited journalists will have access to the press center.