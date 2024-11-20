Press Announcement

15:00 21.11.2024

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'On illegal transfer of lands of critical infrastructure facilities in Zakarpattia region'

1 min read

On Thursday, November 21, at 15.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "On illegal transfer of lands of critical infrastructure facilities in Zakarpattia region," and also about causing damage to the state, non-payment of taxes, the implementation of illegal developments with the assistance of officials of Ukraine and local governments on the example of Zakarpattia region. Participants include community lawyer Natalia Maistrenko; journalist of the Journalists against Corruption news agency Mykhailo Bank; participant of the NGO Our city - our business Liubov Nazarova (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission requires press accreditation by phone: (097) 129 1111 (Yuriy). Only accredited journalists will have access to the press center.

AD

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Olympic Future of Ukrainian Boxing': Challenges, Positions and Prospects'

Elections under Martial Law: Between Public Demand and Intensive Russian Malicious Narratives

Practices of social responsibility during war

Documentary about railway workers ‘Train to life’ being released: real stories of real people

Report of Rada’s interim investigative commission on issues of military’s activities for year

Problems of education in mirror of public opinion

What US election outcomes mean for Ukraine

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference by former Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine Dmytro Verbytsky on high-profile cases they want to close

How to bring scientists and children back to Ukraine?

Mine clearance cluster of Ukraine: from innovations in humanitarian demining to restoration of disturbed lands

AD
AD
AD
AD