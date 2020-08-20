Creative States co-working network will open second office in territory of former Arsenal plant in Kyiv

The Creative States co-working space network will open the second location in the territory of the former Arsenal plant in Kyiv - Creative State of Arsenal 2, founder of the Creative States network Ilia Kenigshtein has said.

"Now I want to announce the start of work on our next location. This is Creative State of Arsenal 2. We will create a fantastically beautiful and comfortable space of 3,000 square meters - next to the first one, thus increasing the total space of Arsenal to 7,200 square meters," he said on Facebook.

At the same time, he added that the total area of all co-working spaces of the Creative States network with the launch of the new (fifth) location will increase to 15,000 square meters.

According to him, between the two co-working spaces at the Arsenal there will be an open area with art installations, as well as a parking lot, an event hall, and the locations themselves will be connected by a bridge.

As reported, the Creative States of Arsenal co-working space in Kyiv was opened in May 2020. The object is located in the territory of the Arsenal plant at 8 Moskovska Street in Kyiv. Its total area is 4,100 square meters. The space is designed for 700 residents, includes 130 offices and 60 co-working seats.

The Creative States network also includes locations in the capital's Senator and Gulliver business centers. It is also planned to open a co-working space in Dnipro, as well as to enter the European market.