Investments of $100 mln announced at Defense Tech Valley 2025 summit in Lviv

Photo: https://t.me/zedigital

Ukrainian defense tech will attract over $100 million from foreign investors in defense technologies, this was the main result of the Defense Tech Valley 2025 summit held in Lviv, said First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

"We announced over $100 million in investments in Ukrainian defense tech. This is a unique opportunity for Ukraine and a powerful signal to the whole world: they value our technologies and believe in their potential," he wrote on Telegram on Friday.

According to him, the summit was attended by 5,000 participants, 1,500 foreign guests from 50 countries.

Fedorov specified that NUNC Capital (Netherlands) will provide EUR20 million for the creation of scaling defense companies in Ukraine, and the Verne Capital fund (Germany) will invest EUR25 million in Ukrainian defense innovations. In addition, the Varangians fund (Sweden) announced an investment in Ukraine and has already closed the first deal, and Oedipus INC will soon announce cooperation with Ukrainian defense tech.

Finally, the Ukrainian startup Swarmer, which is developing "drone swarm" technology, has attracted $15 million from American investment funds led by Broadband Capital Investments, and has completed the recalculation of the $100 million investment announced by the first deputy prime minister.

He also emphasized that the average size of investments in Ukrainian companies has increased from $300,000 to $1 million.

"Brave1, as the largest angel investor in Ukrainian defense tech, will also continue to support Ukrainian companies and develop the defense innovation ecosystem," Fedorov noted.

As reported, the Ukrainian President's Advisor on Strategic Issues, Oleksandr Kamyshin, at the YES conference in Kyiv last week expressed confidence that more than 10 unicorns (capitalization of more than $1 billion) will emerge from the Ukrainian defense industry, and more than 100 more companies from Ukraine will be worth more than $100 billion.