Kuleba: Global Peace Summit is Russia's second major target after Kharkiv region today

Russia is now applying "extraordinary efforts" to disrupt the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland in June, Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"The Russian Federation is now making extraordinary efforts to disrupt the summit. They are well aware that the peace initiative, which is based on respect for the territorial integrity of Ukraine, is one of the nails in the coffin of Russian aggression. They are making enormous efforts to prevent this event. I would even say that for them the Peace Summit is currently the second most important target after Kharkiv region, which they are attacking," he said at a joint press conference with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in Kyiv on Tuesday.

According to Kuleba, Russian will not succeed and the Peace Summit will be held and it will be a success.

"In particular, this will be thanks to the support that we receive from our German friends and partners," the minister said.