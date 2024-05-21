Facts

18:43 21.05.2024

Kuleba: Global Peace Summit is Russia's second major target after Kharkiv region today

1 min read
Kuleba: Global Peace Summit is Russia's second major target after Kharkiv region today

Russia is now applying "extraordinary efforts" to disrupt the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland in June, Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"The Russian Federation is now making extraordinary efforts to disrupt the summit. They are well aware that the peace initiative, which is based on respect for the territorial integrity of Ukraine, is one of the nails in the coffin of Russian aggression. They are making enormous efforts to prevent this event. I would even say that for them the Peace Summit is currently the second most important target after Kharkiv region, which they are attacking," he said at a joint press conference with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in Kyiv on Tuesday.

According to Kuleba, Russian will not succeed and the Peace Summit will be held and it will be a success.

"In particular, this will be thanks to the support that we receive from our German friends and partners," the minister said.

Tags: #kuleba #peace_summit

MORE ABOUT

20:30 21.05.2024
Yermak calls on Chinese cultural figures to spread idea of Peace Summit

Yermak calls on Chinese cultural figures to spread idea of Peace Summit

19:44 21.05.2024
India's participation in Peace Summit could encourage China to join it

India's participation in Peace Summit could encourage China to join it

19:01 21.05.2024
Kuleba, Baerbock discuss how to speed up decision by third countries on supply of additional Patriots to Ukraine

Kuleba, Baerbock discuss how to speed up decision by third countries on supply of additional Patriots to Ukraine

18:01 21.05.2024
Ukraine should be able to hit military targets on Russia’s territory – Kuleba

Ukraine should be able to hit military targets on Russia’s territory – Kuleba

17:59 21.05.2024
Kuleba: Ukraine asking partners to consider possibility of intercepting from their territory Russian missiles launched against Ukrainian settlements

Kuleba: Ukraine asking partners to consider possibility of intercepting from their territory Russian missiles launched against Ukrainian settlements

14:29 21.05.2024
President of Romania to take part in Peace Summit in Switzerland – Zelenskyy

President of Romania to take part in Peace Summit in Switzerland – Zelenskyy

17:28 20.05.2024
India to participate in upcoming Peace Summit in Switzerland – media

India to participate in upcoming Peace Summit in Switzerland – media

19:27 17.05.2024
Prime Minister of Slovenia confirms attendance of Peace Summit

Prime Minister of Slovenia confirms attendance of Peace Summit

09:18 17.05.2024
Zelenskyy discusses preparations for Global Peace Summit with President of Liberia

Zelenskyy discusses preparations for Global Peace Summit with President of Liberia

22:51 15.05.2024
We need maximum presence at Peace Summit of leaders of West, Global South – Yermak's meeting with Michel, von der Leyen

We need maximum presence at Peace Summit of leaders of West, Global South – Yermak's meeting with Michel, von der Leyen

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy again calls on NATO countries to shoot down Russian missiles flying into Ukraine

Zelenskyy invites Iraqi PM to participate in Peace Summit

Zelenskyy discusses bilateral cooperation with President of Azerbaijan

General Staff confirms destruction of Russian Cyclone missile ship in Crimea

Ukraine should be able to hit military targets on Russia’s territory – Kuleba

LATEST

Zelenskyy again calls on NATO countries to shoot down Russian missiles flying into Ukraine

USA to cooperate with Europe, its other partners sanctioning China over its supplies to Russia

Canada imposes sanctions on 2 individuals, 6 companies over military cooperation between Russia, N. Korea

Zelenskyy invites Iraqi PM to participate in Peace Summit

Ukrenergo predicts no restrictions on energy supply for Wednesday from 07:00 to 18:00

Zelenskyy discusses bilateral cooperation with President of Azerbaijan

SPF for first time sells through ProZorro.Sale seized property of sanctioned persons – apartments of Shelkov, Saldo

SBU detains FSB agent in Zaporizhia collecting info about AFU’s movement, supply of heavy equipment to southern front

FMs of Ukraine, Iceland discuss upcoming Global Peace Summit in Switzerland

Haluschenko invited to Verkhovna Rada for hour of questions to government

AD
AD
AD
AD