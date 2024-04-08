The authorities are trying to compensate for the shortage of medical workers observed in the Russian Federation with medical workers from African countries, without confirming their qualifications, the British intelligence service notes.

“On April 3, 2024, the chairman of Russia’s State Duma stated there was a shortage of 30,000 doctors with district hospitals facing a shortage of approximately 50 per cent,” according to a report published on Monday on the social network X of the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The shortage of medical staff is explained by the fact that some doctors work in the private sector, while others have left the country. Up to 2% of Russian doctors and medical workers left Russia to avoid conscription. According to an assessment conducted in January 2024, over the previous 15 months, the number of doctors decreased by 7,500 people.

“According to the Centre for European for European Policy Analysis, to address this shortage, Russia has been recruiting from African nations with little validation of qualifications apart from a self-certifying declaration,” the report reads.

British intelligence believes that the number of medical workers in Russia will continue to decrease during 2024. And the involvement of medical personnel from outside with limited verification of qualifications can lead to a deterioration in the quality of medical care.